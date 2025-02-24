US tech firm buys out SA-born RapidDeploy
24 February 2025 - 18:25
Cape Town-founded emergency services technology provider RapidDeploy has been acquired by US technology giant Motorola Solutions for an undisclosed sum.
Local venture capital group Havaíc, an investor in RapidDeploy said the transaction was proof that local companies could scale their operations, service international markets, garner foreign investment interest, with local backers being able to make a decent return upon exit...
