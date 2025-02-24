Prosus to buy Just Eat Takeaway.com in R79bn deal
The acquisition will be funded through Prosus’ existing cash resources
24 February 2025 - 09:37
MIH Bidco Holdings, an affiliate of Naspers-owned Prosus, is set to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com in a €4.1bn (R79bn) deal to create a leading food delivery platform in Europe, the groups announced on Monday.
Under the agreement, MIH Bidco will offer an all-cash price of €20.30 per share for the entire issued share capital of Just Eat Takeaway.com. This price represents a 49% premium over Just Eat Takeaway.com’s three-month volume-weighted average price as of February 21, and a 22% premium over its three-month highest closing price, the groups said in a statement. ..
