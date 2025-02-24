Altron vehicle tracker Netstar breaches 2-million subscribers mark
Netstar Australia projected to report a loss for the year, but SA operations maintain strong trajectory
24 February 2025 - 07:52
UPDATED 24 February 2025 - 17:38
Altron’s vehicle tracking unit Netstar has surpassed 2-million subscribers as the group works to strengthen its position in the growing market.
This comes as the JSE-listed technology group expects to report higher full-year earnings amid a strong year-to-date performance and after the previous period was affected by provisions and impairments...
