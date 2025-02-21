Reunert names Mark Kathan as CFO
Kathan succeeds Nick Thomson, who will retire at the end of March
21 February 2025 - 09:52
Reunert has appointed Mark Kathan as CFO following the retirement of Nick Thomson.
Kathan will join Reunert on March 1 and will assume the role of group CFO and executive director on April 1. Thomson’s retirement was announced in November...
