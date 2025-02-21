MTN distances chair Mcebisi Jonas from fake social media account
Broadcast regulator Icasa has also reported impersonation of its officials
21 February 2025 - 09:52
MTN chair Mcebisi Jonas is once again the subject of a cyber scam, with fraudsters impersonating the former deputy finance minister on social media platforms aiming to spread misinformation.
Africa's largest mobile operator alerted the public on Thursday that Jonas was being impersonated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.