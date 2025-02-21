Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China’s Huawei and SAIC to partner in making new smart EVs

The deal adds to Huawei’s expanding partnerships with state-owned car makers such as Changan, Dongfeng and BAIC Motor

21 February 2025 - 12:25
by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Liz Lee
Employees work on assembling vehicles at a plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September. File photo: CHINA DAILY via REUTERS
Employees work on assembling vehicles at a plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September. File photo: CHINA DAILY via REUTERS

Beijing — Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor said on Friday it would partner with tech company Huawei to develop new “globally competitive” smart electric vehicles.

The tie-up sees yet another state-owned carmaker betting on partnerships with Huawei, which has risen to prominence as a supplier of smart driving technologies, to boost EV sales.

“The strategic co-operation between SAIC and Huawei will further leverage their respective advantages and promote China's automotive industry to a new level in the intelligent era,” SAIC said in the statement.

The deal signed on Friday provides for the two companies to co-operate strategically on manufacturing, supply chain management and sales services, SAIC said in a statement, without revealing the marquee of the co-developed line-up.

The state-owned carmaker reported a decline of 20% last year in overall vehicle sales, amid a brutal price war and bruising competition in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Its venture with Volkswagen saw sales down 5.5% while SAIC-GM’s sales slumped 56.5%.

SAIC, hit with the EU’s steepest extra tariffs of 35.3%, also suffered a slide of 14% in overseas shipments in 2024.

The deal adds to Huawei’s expanding partnerships with state-owned vehicle makers such as Changan, Dongfeng and BAIC Motor.

Changan set up a joint venture with Huawei and battery maker CATL in 2022 to make Avatr EVs, the sales of which more than doubled in 2024 on the year.

Dongfeng-backed Seres more than tripled its annual sales of Aito-branded cars in 2024, with the best-selling models equipped with Huawei’s advanced driver assistance systems and sold in the tech firm's showrooms nationwide.

Huawei and BAIC launched their first EV under the joint brand Stelato in August. 

Reuters

EU urged to stand fast on car emission rules

Struggling EU carmakers want the EU to grant relief from exorbitant fines
Life
3 hours ago

JAMIE CARR: What dreams are made of

While Trump builds a new Great Wall of tariffs, China is establishing itself as the superpower of EVs
Opinion
1 day ago

South Africa’s motor industry at a crossroads

The sector needs radical, innovative policies to future-proof itself against an unpredictable world. Can policymakers deliver?
Features
1 day ago

China seeking stronger ties with Germany and EU

Chinese foreign ministry ‘appreciates’ Germany’s pragmatic attitude towards EU tariffs on its EVs
World
4 days ago
