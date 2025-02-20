Blue Label reports modest growth in first-half HEPS
A reduction in the CEC subscriber base, lower average Arpu and higher finance costs weighed on earnings
20 February 2025 - 10:00
Blue Label has reported modest growth in headline earnings per share (HEPS) at the halfway stage of its financial year as revenue declined 4%.
The group, which sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone data, airtime and electricity, reported HEPS of 46.01c for the six months ended November from 45.91c a year ago...
