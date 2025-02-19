Vodacom upgrades its earnings ambitions
19 February 2025 - 17:28
SA’s largest mobile operator has upgraded its medium-term guidance, expecting to grow earnings by at least 10% between 2025 and 2030, driven by its international business.
Vodacom revealed its latest ambitions during an investor presentation on Wednesday, outlining its strategy for the next five years, dubbed Vision 2030. ..
