Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to take on DeepSeek, OpenAI and Google

Grok-3 comes at a critical moment in the AI arms race after DeepSeek unveils powerful open-source model

18 February 2025 - 19:03
by Surbhi Misra and Priyanka.G
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bengaluru — Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has introduced Grok-3, the latest iteration of its chatbot, as it looks to compete with Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Grok-3 debut comes at a critical moment in the AI arms race, just days after DeepSeek unveiled its powerful open-source model and as Musk moves aggressively to expand xAI’s influence.

The chatbot is being rolled out immediately to Premium+ subscribers on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, and xAI is also launching a new subscription tier, SuperGrok, for users accessing the chatbot via its mobile app and Grok.com website.

“Grok-3 across the board is in a league of its own,” Musk said during a live stream alongside three xAI engineers late on Monday, adding the model outperforms its predecessor, Grok-2.

“The introduction of Grok-3 puts xAI back in the race for leadership in open-source LLMs. It outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on some benchmarks, which makes xAI relevant again,” said Gil Luria, MD at DA Davidson.

Businessman Elon Musk. Picture: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES
Businessman Elon Musk. Picture: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

As competition in AI intensifies, xAI is ramping up its data centre capacity to train more advanced models, by raising billions of dollars. Its supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, called “Colossus”, is touted as the largest in the world.

However, Luria said improvements over the Grok-2 model appear to be too small to justify the enormous resources used to train it.

The latest release introduces a smart search engine, called DeepSearch, which xAI describes as a reasoning-based chatbot capable of articulating its thought process when responding to user queries.

The tool, demonstrated during the live stream, offers functions for research, brainstorming and data analysis.

Last week, a consortium of investors led by Musk offered $97.4bn to acquire OpenAI’s nonprofit assets, an offer the ChatGPT-maker rejected.

Reuters

Speculators drive China’s tech rally as internet giants soar

Buyers behind rise are flighty and brokers say global investors are wary of big bets while markets swing wildly
Markets
1 day ago

Baidu pushes for more AI spend despite DeepSeek’s success

CEO says investment in cloud infrastructure is needed as additional compute is still required
Companies
1 week ago

OpenAI plans to cut Nvidia dependency with own AI chip

TSMC to manufacture start-up’s chip using its advanced 3-nanometer process technology
Companies
1 week ago

ALEX HOLROYD JONES: How DeepSeek might dethrone the dollar

If DeepSeek’s efficiency gains are verified, it is likely to lead to lower investment requirements and a flattening of tech barriers globally
Opinion
1 day ago

Grok 3 about to be released, says Musk

ChatGPT challenger is outperforming all chatbots, says xAI founder
Companies
5 days ago
