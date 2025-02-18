MTN and Eastern Cape police join forces to cut cellphone tower theft and vandalism

Vandalised equipment at the base station of an MTN telecommunications tower in Soweto. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/BLOOMBERG
MTN and Eastern Cape police will work together to reduce theft and vandalism at the mobile operator’s network sites in a programme similar to one in Gauteng that led to such crime dropping by more than third.
MTN, like its rivals Vodacom and Telkom, faces mounting costs related to theft of cables and backup batteries, as well as vandalism of network sites, cellphone towers and related property.
On Tuesday, SA’s second-largest mobile operator announced a partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Board and Eastern Cape community policing forum (CPF) to protect network infrastructure after a surge in incidents over the past six months.
The company said the move would combat crime targeting network batteries and cables at MTN base transceiver stations within communities in the region and countrywide.
The operator highlighted its pilot programme launched in Gauteng two years ago with the Gauteng Provincial Community Police Board saying it “demonstrated measurable success” with a 35% reduction in MTN-related crime and asset losses in the province.
It now wants to continue that momentum in the Eastern Cape with the support of the SAPS critical infrastructure task team.
“These criminal activities not only disrupt the communities we proudly serve but also deny them vital access to connectivity, affecting their work, their safety, and their ability to stay connected with loved ones,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA.
‘Consequences’
“This has profound and lasting consequences on their lives and livelihoods. By standing united with law enforcement in this region, we are not merely protecting our network — we are safeguarding the wellbeing of our communities and investing in the future of our nation.”
MTN is not alone in tackling the problem. A year ago, state-affiliated Telkom said more than 3,000 suspects had been arrested in cases involving the vandalism and damage of its infrastructure.
Vandalism has intensified due to load-shedding. Studies show a direct correlation between power cuts and a sharp increase in vandalism and battery or generator theft at network sites. For example, during stage six load-shedding in 2022 there was a major escalation in the number of attacks, with tower companies recording a 250% increase in the loss of generators.
In 2023, the worst year of power cuts, MTN set aside R1.5bn to keep its network running during load-shedding.
Eskom’s record of little to no load-shedding over the past year has helped operators reduce fuel and power-related costs for network tower sites. Yet, theft and vandalism are pressing issues.
As part of the agreement, MTN will provide the Mthatha SAPS joint operations centre with laptops, computers, printers, furniture, power supply units, and reliable internet connectivity to support their operational needs. In addition, CPF patrollers will receive equipment, including uniforms, panic buttons and two-way radios, “ensuring they are well-equipped to enhance community safety”.
MTN and Eastern Cape police join forces to cut cellphone tower theft and vandalism
