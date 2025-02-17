Ziaad Suleman to lead Liquid SA as executive shift ensues at Cassava
Deon Geyser appointed CEO of Liquid Networks
17 February 2025 - 17:48
Ziaad Suleman, former EOH (iOCO) chief commercial officer, will soon take the reins at Liquid Intelligent Technologies as CEO of its SA operation. This, as Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies announced sweeping changes to its leadership as part of its growth strategy having secured R5.7bn recently.
Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava. ..
