A Poste Italiane electric vehicle is seen in Rome, Italy. File photo: YARA NARDI/REUTERS
Rome — State-backed financial conglomerate Poste Italiane has decided to buy the stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) held by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), it said in a statement on Saturday.
In offloading its 9.8% TIM shareholding to Poste, CDP will buy Poste’s 3.78% stake in Italian payments group Nexi.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Poste Italiane is considering a potential investment in Telecom Italia as the former phone monopoly has been drawing interest from rival Iliad and private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.
Poste, which offers mobile phone services through Poste Mobile, would partly pay for the Telecom Italia stake through the sale of its entire stake in Nexi with the rest being covered by cash on hand, Poste said its statement.
Its payment technology unit, Postepay, is separately in advanced negotiations with TIM for access to its mobile network infrastructure, Poste added in its statement.
“The operation represents an investment of a strategic nature, with the aim of creating synergies between the companies and favouring, with all the players involved, the consolidation of the telecommunications market in Italy,” Poste said.
Earlier this month, TIM CEO Pietro Labriola told analysts during a post-results conference call that Poste Italiane is a valid mergers & acquisitions options for Telecom Italia to consolidate the Italian telecom market.
Stiff price competition has long been eroding operators’ profit margins in Italian telecom and curbing their ability to make necessary investment, hence the need for consolidation.
Poste Italiane to acquire stake in Telecom Italia
The 9.8% share is held by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
Rome — State-backed financial conglomerate Poste Italiane has decided to buy the stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) held by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), it said in a statement on Saturday.
In offloading its 9.8% TIM shareholding to Poste, CDP will buy Poste’s 3.78% stake in Italian payments group Nexi.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Poste Italiane is considering a potential investment in Telecom Italia as the former phone monopoly has been drawing interest from rival Iliad and private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.
Poste, which offers mobile phone services through Poste Mobile, would partly pay for the Telecom Italia stake through the sale of its entire stake in Nexi with the rest being covered by cash on hand, Poste said its statement.
Its payment technology unit, Postepay, is separately in advanced negotiations with TIM for access to its mobile network infrastructure, Poste added in its statement.
“The operation represents an investment of a strategic nature, with the aim of creating synergies between the companies and favouring, with all the players involved, the consolidation of the telecommunications market in Italy,” Poste said.
Earlier this month, TIM CEO Pietro Labriola told analysts during a post-results conference call that Poste Italiane is a valid mergers & acquisitions options for Telecom Italia to consolidate the Italian telecom market.
Stiff price competition has long been eroding operators’ profit margins in Italian telecom and curbing their ability to make necessary investment, hence the need for consolidation.
Reuters
Grok 3 about to be released, says Musk
Bikes help Honda deliver increase in third-quarter profit
Failed merger talks leave Nissan without a dance partner
EXCLUSIVE: Trend Micro shares shoot up as buyout firms express interest
Elon Musk will drop OpenAI bid if it remains a nonprofit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
J&J gets nod to resume US rollout of heart device
Robotics start-up Figure AI targets $39bn funding
Grok 3 about to be released, says Musk
Bikes help Honda deliver increase in third-quarter profit
Failed merger talks leave Nissan without a dance partner
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.