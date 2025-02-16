Frogfoot takes over ATC’s 11,000km fibre portfolio in SA
The deal is a ‘natural extension’ of eight-year partnership with American Tower Corporation
16 February 2025 - 16:32
In a sign of ongoing consolidation and deal-making in SA’s telecom infrastructure industry, Frogfoot Networks has acquired the fibre assets of American Tower Corporation (ATC) in the country.
On Friday, Frogfoot — the open-access infrastructure unit of technology and telecom operator Vox — said it had acquired the fibre assets of American Tower Africa, a provider of wireless and fibre infrastructure in SA, for an undisclosed sum...
