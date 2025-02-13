iOCO shares rocket amid leadership shake-up and earnings boost
Activist investors Rhys Summerton and Dennis Venter, selected as co-CEOs, are forgoing their salaries
13 February 2025 - 21:16
In an uncommonly high level of commitment to the company’s future, iOCO has picked activist investors Rhys Summerton and Dennis Venter as its co-CEOs in the latest leadership shake-up since shareholders took charge of the company’s performance.
Venter and Summerton, who are forgoing their salaries, replace Marius de la Rey, who took the reins on a temporary basis after the activist investors stepped in and reconstituted the board less than a year ago out of frustration caused by the once high-flying tech group’s stock market and operational underperformance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.