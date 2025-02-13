Chinese tech stocks retreat from AI-driven highs

Hong Kong — Chinese tech stocks reversed their rally on Thursday after reaching multi-year highs, as AI-driven gains slowed amid traders locking in profits and renewed concerns over the country’s economic challenges.
The Hang Seng Tech index closed nearly 1% lower, after rising 4.2% to its highest point since 2022 earlier in the day. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng index weakened 0.2% to retreat from a four-month high.
Among the biggest decliners, chipmaker SMIC slid 4.1% and rival Hua Hong Semiconductor tumbled 5.2%.
Shares of internet companies pared early gains. Alibaba closed 2.6% higher after briefly touching a three-year high after chair Joe Tsai’s announcement that the e-commerce giant will partner with Apple on AI for iPhones sold in the China market.
Baidu finished 5.7% higher, well off its intraday peak of 12%, after news that the company would offer its AI chatbot Ernie Bot free of charge from April 1.
Mainland stocks also weakened, with China’s blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite index both slipping about 0.4% each to retreat from their highest levels so far this year.
“Technology innovation alone cannot resolve China’s structural economic imbalance or cyclical deflationary problems,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on Thursday.
“As we go through the policy vacuum period until the March NPC, concerns about the macro slowdown are likely to reduce the broad beta opportunity.”
Still, Hong Kong’s benchmark index has advanced 8.8% so far this year, making it the best performer among major markets in the region, largely due to DeepSeek-triggered tech rally and China's market rescue measures last month.
Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech index has rallied more than 60% since the September trough, as it may finally be beginning to slough off years of underperformance, driven by government crackdowns on tech giants and a dour broader mood, said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore.
“We don’t know if the Alibaba AI model is superior, or if they can monetise the platform, but the stock trades on 10 times earnings, net cash on balance sheet and is buying back shares,” Ferres said.
There is a strong case for potential rerating, especially for Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks, in which the valuation is much more attractive, Raymond Ma, chief investment officer Mainland China and Hong Kong at Invesco, said in a note.
Rerating opportunities would come when the market reassess China’s innovative capabilities and corporate earnings growth after the AI breakthrough, he said.
Chinese tech stocks retreat from AI-driven highs
Hong Kong’s benchmark index has advanced 8.8% this year largely due to a DeepSeek-triggered rally
Reuters
