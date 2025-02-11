Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Baidu pushes for more AI spend despite DeepSeek’s success

CEO says investment in cloud infrastructure is needed as additional compute is still required

11 February 2025 - 14:39
by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh
Baidu's co-founder and CEO Robin Li, right, speaks as UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama listens during a session at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 11 2025. Picture: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS
Baidu's co-founder and CEO Robin Li, right, speaks as UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama listens during a session at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 11 2025. Picture: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

Beijing — Investment in data centres and cloud infrastructure is still needed despite DeepSeek challenging the cost efficiency of large AI models, Baidu CEO Robin Li said on Tuesday.

“The investment in cloud infrastructure is still very much required. In order to come up with models that are smarter than everyone else, you have to use more compute,” Li told attendees at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Compute refers to the hardware resources that make AI models work, allowing them to train on data, process information and generate predictions.

Li’s comments come as Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek has gained global attention for developing language models that match the performance of leading systems such as OpenAI’s GPT while using less computing power, raising questions about the necessity of massive AI infrastructure spending.

Baidu was among the first Chinese companies to launch AI products after OpenAI’s ChatGPT release in late 2022. However, its large language model Ernie, which Baidu claims matches GPT-4's capabilities, has seen limited public adoption.

Li has made bold claims about China's AI landscape in the past, including saying that it was unlikely that another OpenAI-like company would emerge from China. He had also advocated for closed-source models as the only viable path for AI development.

At Tuesday’s summit, Li acknowledged that DeepSeek’s sudden emergence demonstrated the unpredictable nature of innovation.

“You just don’t know when and where innovations come from,” he said.

Li added that compute constraints have driven Chinese companies to innovate to reduce costs.

He also appeared to soften his stance on closed-source development, now acknowledging that open-source approaches could accelerate AI adoption.

“If you open things up, a lot of people will be curious enough to try it. This will help spread the technology much faster.”

Reuters

DeepSeek ‘excessively’ collects personal data, South Korean spy agency says

National Intelligence Service says it has urged government agencies to take security precautions over the AI app
Companies
1 day ago

China stocks rise as DeepSeek optimism lifts tech sector

Deflation fears ease after data shows consumer inflation accelerated to its fastest in five months
Markets
1 day ago

China’s BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs

Electric vehicle giant includes ‘God’s Eye’ advanced driver-assistance system in most models
Life
16 hours ago

OpenAI plans to cut Nvidia dependency with own AI chip

TSMC to manufacture start-up’s chip using its advanced 3-nanometer process technology
Companies
1 day ago

World leaders, executives urge more leniency in Europe at Paris AI summit

Technology companies say regulation can stifle innovation
World
23 hours ago

HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Use AI to compete in global trade and investment

Using AI to become more competitive in global trade and investments
Opinion
2 days ago

RICHO VENTER: Politics and tech — a disruptive force impacting investments

The AI arms race isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s about military power, cybersecurity and global influence, writes Richo Venter.
Opinion
2 days ago
