Altman rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4bn bid for OpenAI

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. File photo: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
San Francisco — A consortium led by Elon Musk said on Monday it has offered $97.4bn to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, another salvo in the billionaire’s fight to block the AI start-up from transitioning to a for-profit firm.
Musk’s bid is likely to ratchet up long-standing tensions with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the future of the ChatGPT maker at the heart of a boom in generative AI technology. Altman on Monday promptly posted on X: “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74bn if you want.”
Musk cofounded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit, but left before the company took off. He founded the competing AI start-up xAI in 2023.
Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of tech and social media company X, is a close ally of President Donald Trump. He spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help elect Trump, and leads the department of government efficiency, a new arm of the White House tasked with radically shrinking the federal bureaucracy. Musk recently criticised a $500bn OpenAI-led project announced by Trump at the White House.
OpenAI is now trying to transition into a for-profit from a nonprofit entity, which it said was required to secure the capital needed for developing the best AI models.
Musk sued Altman and others in August last year, claiming they violated contract provisions by putting profit ahead of the public good in the push to advance AI. In November, he asked a US district judge for a preliminary injunction blocking OpenAI from converting to a for-profit structure.
Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman says the founders originally approached him to fund a nonprofit focused on developing AI to benefit humanity, but that it was now focused on making money.
“It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” Musk said in a statement on Monday. “We will make sure that happens.”
Altman said to staff in a message the company’s board intends to make clear it has no interest in Musk’s “supposed bid”, according to a report by The Information on Monday. He told Axios on Tuesday OpenAI was not for sale.
Musk and OpenAI backer Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The consortium led by Musk includes his AI start-up xAI, Baron Capital Group, Emanuel Capital and others.
xAI could merge with OpenAI after a deal, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported Musk’s offer earlier on Monday. xAI recently raised $6bn from investors at a valuation of $40bn, sources told Reuters.
‘Throwing a wrench’
“This (bid) is definitely throwing a wrench in things,” said Jonathan Macey, a Yale Law School professor specialising in corporate governance.
“The nonprofit is supposed to take money to do whatever good deeds, and if OpenAI prefers to sell it to somebody else for less money, it’s a concern for protecting the interests of the beneficiaries of the not-for-profit.”
OpenAI was valued at $157bn in its last funding round, cementing its status as one of the most valuable private companies in the world. SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40bn in OpenAI at a valuation of $300bn, including the new funds, Reuters reported in January.
Aside from any antitrust implications, a deal this size would need Musk and his consortium to raise enormous funds.
Musk’s stock in Tesla is valued at roughly $165bn, according to LSEG data, but his leverage with banks is likely to be thin after his $44bn buyout of X, which was then called Twitter, in 2022.
To finance such a bid, Musk could sell part of his stake in Tesla or take a loan against his stake, or use his stake in rocket company SpaceX that is worth tens of billions of dollars as collateral, according to an uninvolved investment banker, who requested anonymity.
“Musk’s offer to buy OpenAI’s nonprofit should significantly complicate OpenAI’s current fundraising and the process of converting into a for-profit corporation,” said Gil Luria, analyst at DA Davidson.
“The offer seems to be backed by more credible investors ... OpenAI may not be able to ignore it. It will be the fiduciary responsibility of OpenAI’s board to decide whether this is a better offer, which could call into question the offer from SoftBank.”
Reuters
