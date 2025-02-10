Telkom benefits from growing demand for data-led services
The Swiftnet disposal is on track to close by the end of 2025
10 February 2025 - 10:40
Telkom has reported strong results for the third quarter amid growing demand for data-led services as it experienced improved operational efficiencies across its businesses.
Group revenue for the quarter ended December was up 0.9% at R10.995bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 28% higher at R2.986bn...
