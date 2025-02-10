Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Lesaka CEO unpacks second quarter performance

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka

10 February 2025 - 14:25
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies’ financial performance is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka. 

Lesaka, worth about R7.5bn on the JSE, delivered on its guidance for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Mali highlights the company’s performance for the period to end-December 2024. The fintech group has done much work to reposition itself beyond processing social grants and has bet a big part of its growth on SA’s informal sector.

Its two main divisions focus on merchants and consumers, with the latter providing  products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking, microinsurance and value added services through its EasyPay platform in the formal sector.

A big part of the discussion focuses on the merchant side of the business, which has been the focus for much of the group’s acquisition activities.

Join the discussion: 

Mali outlines how the group has gone about integrating the various businesses it has acquired recently, such as Connect Group, Touchsides, Adumo and most recently Recharger. 

He says the group has a committee in place that looks at and evaluates potential acquisition targets, with efforts being made to make sure that management teams are integrated once deals are done, helping to smooth the process. 

Topics of discussion include the company’s latest earnings report; growth strategy for its two businesses — consumer and merchant; integrating various businesses post-acquisition; and plans to grow the consumer operation. 

Lesaka lifts revenue and profits guidance for 2025 and 2026

Group records growth across in its two main business, adding to operations with acquisitions
Companies
4 days ago

Lesaka rebrands data analytics unit Touchsides to Kazang Insights

Unit’s base of over 10,000 POS terminals processes more than 1.5-million transactions daily
Companies
1 week ago

Lesaka buys prepaid electricity metering and payments business

The acquisition of Lesaka Technologies is the latest in a string of deals the group has finalised
Companies
2 months ago

Lesaka meets first-quarter revenue and profitability guidance

Group reports first-quarter net loss after one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo
Companies
3 months ago
