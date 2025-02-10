Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies’ financial performance is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka.
Lesaka, worth about R7.5bn on the JSE, delivered on its guidance for the tenth consecutive quarter.
Mali highlights the company’s performance for the period to end-December 2024. The fintech group has done much work to reposition itself beyond processing social grants and has bet a big part of its growth on SA’s informal sector.
Its two main divisions focus on merchants and consumers, with the latter providing products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking, microinsurance and value added services through its EasyPay platform in the formal sector.
A big part of the discussion focuses on the merchant side of the business, which has been the focus for much of the group’s acquisition activities.
Mali outlines how the group has gone about integrating the various businesses it has acquired recently, such as Connect Group, Touchsides, Adumo and most recently Recharger.
He says the group has a committee in place that looks at and evaluates potential acquisition targets, with efforts being made to make sure that management teams are integrated once deals are done, helping to smooth the process.
Topics of discussion include the company’s latest earnings report; growth strategy for its two businesses — consumer and merchant; integrating various businesses post-acquisition; and plans to grow the consumer operation.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Lesaka CEO unpacks second quarter performance
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka
