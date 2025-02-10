AI agents will soon make buying decisions for consumers, Prosus says
Agentic e-commerce refers to AI agents making autonomous purchasing decisions for buyers and sellers
10 February 2025 - 10:33
Technology investor Prosus estimates that the e-commerce industry is at the cusp of a fundamental shift that will see AI agents and systems being able to do autonomous buying decisions on behalf of consumers.
“As AI enters the marketplace ecosystem, we’re already seeing the next frontier: agentic e-commerce, where AI agents will make autonomous purchasing decisions for buyers and sellers,” the Naspers subsidiary said in a new report, done in collaboration with Dutch research firm Dealroom.co. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.