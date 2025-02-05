Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Focus on connecting SA

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day

05 February 2025 - 15:51
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
‘Businesses that invest in OT-IT convergence will be able to manage their environments and value chains more effectively, increasing their competitive edge and profitability,’ says iOCO. Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
‘Businesses that invest in OT-IT convergence will be able to manage their environments and value chains more effectively, increasing their competitive edge and profitability,’ says iOCO. Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

Ilitha Telecommunications, spearheaded by former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana, has secured more than R400m in funding from Meridiam to expand Ilitha's fibre network to connect 500,000 low-income homes to the internet.

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza joined Business Day TV to delve into the detail of the initiative.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ArcelorMittal SA flags wider losses before ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Maria Ramos appointed as chair of Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Amplats unbundling to be complete by mid-year, ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables
Companies / Mining
5.
Spar accepts court ruling in long-running credit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.