Canada’s Volaris taps Adapt IT executives in leadership reshuffle
Group is making use of SA executives to grow its business
05 February 2025 - 19:26
Three years after Volaris took over Adapt IT’s business in a transaction that valued the SA company at more than R1bn, its Canadian parent has made use of a number of the SA company’s leaders to drive its acquisition strategy in the Middle East and Africa.
For more than a decade Adapt IT was one of the JSE’s few listed software companies, dropping off the bourse after the takeover in January 2022...
