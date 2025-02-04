Thoma Bravo’s SailPoint eyes $11.5bn valuation in return to market

Cybersecurity firm SailPoint said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of as much as $11.5bn as it looks to go public again in the US after more than two years.
Private equity-backed companies are expected to lead the initial public offering (IPO) market as sponsors look to unload holdings and return capital to investors.
SailPoint, based in Austin, Texas, and parent Thoma Bravo are offering 47.5-million and 2.5-million shares each, priced between $19 and $21 to raise as much as $1.05bn.
The IPO, which sets the stage for this year’s first major US tech listing, will test the investor appetite as it follows underwhelming debuts from high-profile listings Venture Global and Smithfield Foods.
While there has been a recovery in the IPO market, investors remain selective about which companies to back and are cautious about valuations.
“While the lukewarm debut from Venture Global might have been a reality check, it was unlikely to impact IPO plans of tech candidates,” said Kamran Ansari, venture partner at Headline.
“The acceptance of these new names might not be as robust as people thought. But the broader market has been fairly robust.”
Increasing cyberattacks, fuelled in part by the misuse of AI, has boosted the demand for identity security offerings.
Shares of cybersecurity firm Rubrik have more than doubled since going public last year.
Founded in 2005, SailPoint specialises in identity and access management software, which helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leaks.
SailPoint’s identity security offerings compete with products from IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CyberArk, Okta and One Identity.
Its customers include truck maker Paccar, student loan servicing company Nelnet and UK supermarket chain Asda.
Poised to return
Thoma Bravo, which manages about $166bn in assets, bought SailPoint in 2014. The Chicago-based buyout firm took SailPoint public in New York three years later, in what was its first IPO of a portfolio company.
Thoma Bravo sold its stake in SailPoint by the end of 2018, which traded on the New York Stock Exchange from 2017 until 2022, when Thoma Bravo reacquired it in a $6.9bn deal.
SailPoint was in the early stages of its transition to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model during its first foray into the public markets.
Since going private, the company has largely completed its transition to a SaaS-first subscription model.
Cornerstone investors AllianceBernstein and Dragoneer Investment Group may buy as much as 20% of the shares sold in the offering at the IPO price.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.
SailPoint, which has tapped 19 banks for the IPO, will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SAIL”.
Thoma Bravo will own about 88.5% of the company after the offering. SailPoint plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay debt and settle outstanding equity awards, among other purposes.
Thoma Bravo’s SailPoint eyes $11.5bn valuation in return to market
Cybersecurity firm and parent company plan to raise as much as $1.05bn in first tech listing of 2025
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.