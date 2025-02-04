Siltronic expects chip demand to stagnate in 2025

German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic expects sales to stagnate this year after a 7% drop in 2024, it said on Tuesday, citing high inventory levels and driving its shares more than 15% lower.
Chip stocks have come under pressure as higher demand from AI has failed to make up for weak demand for automotive, PC and memory chips.
Concern about inflation and reduced demand has mounted after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico, though he paused them for one month, except for China.
“For the year 2025, we anticipate that the growth in the end-markets, primarily driven by AI, will not yet be reflected in our wafer demand due to the persistently elevated inventory levels in the value chain,” CEO Michael Heckmeier said in a statement.
Silitronic shares, which lost about 47% last year, has fallen 15.1% by 9.15am GMT, putting them on track for their worst day since March 2020 if losses hold.
Siltronic, which makes silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, expects the first half of 2025 to be weaker than the second half of 2024.
It said on Tuesday that wafer production for diameters up to 150mm in Burghausen would stop at the end of July with a slightly negative effect on sales and a negligible effect on earnings compared to the previous year.
The German company also said midterm targets would not be met by a 2028 deadline set previously. It did not give a new time frame.
“The weak guidance is another disappointment,” Stifel analyst Juergen Wagner said in a note, adding it could lead to a more than 20% revision to 2025 earnings per share forecasts.
Last week, STMicroelectronics, one of Europe’s largest chipmakers, said it was too early to give forecasts for 2025 as a downturn in its automotive and industrial markets continued.
Siltronic, which cut its dividend late on Monday, on Tuesday reported preliminary 2024 revenue of €1.41bn ($1.45bn), down from €1.51bn a year earlier.
That compared with expectations of €1.40bn, based on a poll by Vara Research.
Siltronic said it would give a more detailed outlook at the release of its annual report on March 6.
Siltronic expects chip demand to stagnate in 2025
The German semiconductor materials supplier blamed high inventory levels
German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic expects sales to stagnate this year after a 7% drop in 2024, it said on Tuesday, citing high inventory levels and driving its shares more than 15% lower.
Chip stocks have come under pressure as higher demand from AI has failed to make up for weak demand for automotive, PC and memory chips.
Concern about inflation and reduced demand has mounted after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico, though he paused them for one month, except for China.
“For the year 2025, we anticipate that the growth in the end-markets, primarily driven by AI, will not yet be reflected in our wafer demand due to the persistently elevated inventory levels in the value chain,” CEO Michael Heckmeier said in a statement.
Silitronic shares, which lost about 47% last year, has fallen 15.1% by 9.15am GMT, putting them on track for their worst day since March 2020 if losses hold.
Siltronic, which makes silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, expects the first half of 2025 to be weaker than the second half of 2024.
It said on Tuesday that wafer production for diameters up to 150mm in Burghausen would stop at the end of July with a slightly negative effect on sales and a negligible effect on earnings compared to the previous year.
The German company also said midterm targets would not be met by a 2028 deadline set previously. It did not give a new time frame.
“The weak guidance is another disappointment,” Stifel analyst Juergen Wagner said in a note, adding it could lead to a more than 20% revision to 2025 earnings per share forecasts.
Last week, STMicroelectronics, one of Europe’s largest chipmakers, said it was too early to give forecasts for 2025 as a downturn in its automotive and industrial markets continued.
Siltronic, which cut its dividend late on Monday, on Tuesday reported preliminary 2024 revenue of €1.41bn ($1.45bn), down from €1.51bn a year earlier.
That compared with expectations of €1.40bn, based on a poll by Vara Research.
Siltronic said it would give a more detailed outlook at the release of its annual report on March 6.
Reuters
Spotify lifts profit forecast on subscriber growth, price hikes
Panasonic raises battery unit’s earnings outlook on US growth
Digital mapping specialist TomTom outlines lower 2025 earnings
OpenAI bags Kakao deal, discusses Stargate with SoftBank and Samsung
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Spotify lifts profit forecast on subscriber growth, price hikes
Panasonic raises battery unit’s earnings outlook on US growth
Digital mapping specialist TomTom outlines lower 2025 earnings
OpenAI bags Kakao deal, discusses Stargate with SoftBank and Samsung
China’s DeepSeek AI service talks tariffs but not Tiananmen Square
SoftBank, OpenAI to provide AI services in Japan
Samsung boss Jay Y Lee found not guilty of fraud
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.