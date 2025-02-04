Digital mapping specialist TomTom outlines lower 2025 earnings

The TomTom logo is seen on a vehicle in Eindhoven, Netherlands. File photo: EVA PLEVIER/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Digital mapping specialist TomTom posted a 2% drop in its annual revenue on Tuesday, slightly above estimates, and forecast lower 2025 earnings on a continued slowdown in the automotive market, sending its shares down 12.4% in early trade.
The Amsterdam-based company posted a revenue of €574.4-million for the year ended December 31, marginally above the €573m expected in a company-provided consensus.
The company, which makes 57% of its sales from automotive location technology applications, has been affected by a slowdown in the global automotive market. New car sales in Europe grew 0.9%, compared with a 13.9% jump in 2023.
Speaking on the sector headwinds, CEO Harold Goddijn said “there are a lot of moving parts... more so than I’ve ever seen before in my career.”
TomTom suspended its 2025 location technology revenue outlook in July 2024 and now says it has limited visibility for 2025.
The company, which counts Volkswagen, Toyota and Stellantis among its customers, expects 2025 revenue between €505m and €565m.
It sees location technology revenue of €440m-€490m, and free cash flow at break-even.
ING analyst Marc Hesselink sees the guidance as “disappointing”, adding it provides significant room for error.
The location data pioneer, which started by providing a navigational tool for turn-by-turn directions, has gone through major restructuring and is now developing self-driving maps that integrate consumer data and driver assistance systems.
Goddijn says the transition to their new platform TomTom Orbis was “painful” but underlines an endorsement from large companies such as Microsoft.
Their historical consumer business now accounts for 14.8% of the group’s revenue, after falling 10% in 2024.
“It is still a bit of life... still profitable,” said Goddijn, adding it is still their fastest route to volume, feedback, testing and user concepts.
