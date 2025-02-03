Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SoftBank, OpenAI to provide AI services in Japan

CEOs agree to launch a joint venture for corporate customers

03 February 2025 - 15:12
by Sam Nussey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son arrives for an event in Tokyo, Japan, on February 3 2025. Picture: TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/GETTY IMAGES
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son arrives for an event in Tokyo, Japan, on February 3 2025. Picture: TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo — SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son on Monday said he has agreed with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to set up a joint venture in Japan to offer AI services to corporate customers.

The joint venture, SB OpenAI Japan, will be owned by OpenAI and a company established by SoftBank and its domestic telecom arm.

The Japanese investment giant will also pay $3bn annually to use OpenAI’s technology across SoftBank group companies.

Son is moving to deepen his exposure to OpenAI, with SoftBank looking at investing $15bn-$25bn in the company, Reuters reported last week.

SoftBank is also committing $15bn to Stargate, a joint venture with OpenAI and Oracle to build AI capacity in the US, Reuters has reported.

The Stargate launch last month saw Son make his second appearance with Donald Trump since his election as president in November.

China’s DeepSeek has caused investors to question the billions being poured into AI technology with a model that appears to rival the capabilities of leading US companies.

“The world is going to just need so much compute,” Altman said.

Son’s backing for OpenAI reflects his re-emergence as an investment force after a period of retrenchment sparked by the falling value of SoftBank’s tech portfolio and a series of high profile stumbles.

He has a long history of partnering with tech firms in the US, with SoftBank bringing the iPhone to Japan in 2008.

Son and Altman also met with Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday.

Reuters

DeepSeek AI shock

It seems 2025 arrived too fast for the American artificial intelligence industry, writes Arthur Goldstuck
Opinion
1 day ago

Microsoft, OpenAI probe possible illicit data links to start-up DeepSeek

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, has notified the company of suspicious activity, according to Bloomberg
Companies
5 days ago

Nokia fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates

Finnish tech firm sees bright 2025 after reporting improved demand from North America and India
Companies
4 days ago

Alibaba releases AI model it claims beats DeepSeek-V3

Unusual timing of Qwen 2.5-Max’s release points to the pressure on overseas rivals and domestic competition
Companies
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: DeepSeek ushers in a new age of cheaper AI models

Chinese app bursts bubble of AI rockstars by creating as powerful a chatbot at a fraction of the cost
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Spar on back foot in costly brawl with largest ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Trouble ahead for Kumba as iron ore outlook ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tiger Brands sells its interest in Carozzi
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits ...
Companies
5.
Gemfields expects Zambian export duty on emeralds ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

DeepSeek AI shock

Opinion

Microsoft, OpenAI probe possible illicit data links to start-up DeepSeek

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft, Meta chiefs justify spending as DeepSeek undercuts AI model pricing

Companies

Alibaba releases AI model it claims beats DeepSeek-V3

Companies

China’s DeepSeek shakes up tech sector as AI race hots up

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.