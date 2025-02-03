SoftBank, OpenAI to provide AI services in Japan

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son arrives for an event in Tokyo, Japan, on February 3 2025. Picture: TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/GETTY IMAGES
Tokyo — SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son on Monday said he has agreed with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to set up a joint venture in Japan to offer AI services to corporate customers.
The joint venture, SB OpenAI Japan, will be owned by OpenAI and a company established by SoftBank and its domestic telecom arm.
The Japanese investment giant will also pay $3bn annually to use OpenAI’s technology across SoftBank group companies.
Son is moving to deepen his exposure to OpenAI, with SoftBank looking at investing $15bn-$25bn in the company, Reuters reported last week.
SoftBank is also committing $15bn to Stargate, a joint venture with OpenAI and Oracle to build AI capacity in the US, Reuters has reported.
The Stargate launch last month saw Son make his second appearance with Donald Trump since his election as president in November.
China’s DeepSeek has caused investors to question the billions being poured into AI technology with a model that appears to rival the capabilities of leading US companies.
“The world is going to just need so much compute,” Altman said.
Son’s backing for OpenAI reflects his re-emergence as an investment force after a period of retrenchment sparked by the falling value of SoftBank’s tech portfolio and a series of high profile stumbles.
He has a long history of partnering with tech firms in the US, with SoftBank bringing the iPhone to Japan in 2008.
Son and Altman also met with Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday.
Reuters
