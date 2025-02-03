SA telecom secures funds to connect half a million low-income homes to the web
Ilitha Telecommunications announces ‘significant’ investment from Meridiam
03 February 2025 - 05:00
Former SAA boss Vuyani Jarana has secured more than R400m in new funding for Ilitha Telecommunications, his telecom venture, and aims to connect half a million low-income homes.
Across the world, and perhaps more starkly in Africa, rural areas tend to have low network coverage levels as telecom operators avoid investing in them because of the expense. Providers would rather invest in towns and cities with big populations that are major consumers of communications services...
