Egypt remains star performer for Vodacom

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vodacom her reported higher revenue for the three months to end-December, with Egypt remaining a start performer for the group.
Group revenue rose 1.6% to R39.5bn, due to a stronger rand, and by 12.6% on a normalised basis, which resents performance on a comparable basis and adjusts for foreign currency fluctuation on a constant currency basis and excludes the effect of M&A and disposal activities.
Service revenue growth accelerated to 11.6% on a normalised basis, above the group’s medium-term target, but was down 1.4% on a reported basis, it said in a statement on Monday.
SA grew revenue by 4.7% to R23.86bn, with service revenue growth improving to 3.2%, supported by prepaid.
Egypt’s revenue, at R7.77bn, was up 54.9% on normalised basis, but down 7.5% on a reported basis.
Egypt grew service revenue 44.3% in local currency, with Egypt financial services revenue up.
International service revenue increased 1.4% to R7.8bn, and by 7% on a normalised basis, affected by rand strength and pressure in Mozambique.
Group financial services revenue increased 5.7% to R3.6bn and the group transacted $437.7bn through its mobile money platforms, including Safaricom, over the past 12 months.
“Key trends from Vodacom group’s third-quarter results support the confidence we communicated in November last year that the organisation is poised for a stronger second half performance,” said CEO Shameel Joosub.
“While currency headwinds continue to impact various markets where we operate, the focused execution of our strategy has resulted in a resilient operational response to the extent that we remain well on track to deliver on our medium-term financial targets.”
He added that recent currency market stability, particularly in Egypt, boded well for the group’s performance in the year ahead.
Accelerated growth in SA’s prepaid market and “another stellar performance” in Egypt and Tanzania had a positive effect on the quarter, while network operators in Mozambique, including Vodacom, have been hampered by post-election tension since October 2024.
The group celebrated a number of key milestones in the period, including partnering with Orange in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to accelerate rural coverage, launching M-Wekeza in Tanzania to make investments more accessible and introducing a cloud-based handset to reduce the cost of smartphone access in SA.
“As part of our digital and financial inclusion drive across our footprint, including Safaricom, we serve over 210-million customers with our sights firmly set on connecting the next 100-million Africans to the digital economy,” Joosub said.
Ethiopia, the continent’s second most populous country, was expected to play a significant role in this ambition and was already making progress, with Vodacom’s customer base increasing 63.6% to 7.1-million.
“Additionally, we are well on track to reach our medium-term target of a 25%-30% contribution to group service revenue from what we now call our beyond mobile services. Previously billed as ‘new services’, beyond mobile encompasses digital and financial services, fixed and IoT [Internet of Things] and now makes up 21.4% of the group total having delivered R6.6bn in service revenue in the quarter.”
