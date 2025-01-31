Ayo delays release of financials again
It now expects to release the results on February 14
31 January 2025 - 10:24
Ayo Technology Solutions will not release its audited annual financial results for the year to end-August 2024 by the end of January due to delays in finalising the audit.
The company, which is valued at about R147m on the JSE, said the delays were due to the resignation of the group’s joint external auditor, Thawt Inc, in October 2024, which caused unavoidable disruptions to the audit process and the appointment of a new CFO in December, which required additional time for assurance over financial reporting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.