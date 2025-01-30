More than half of all South Africans have access to 5G
30 January 2025 - 17:27
More than half of all South Africans now have access to 5G mobile connectivity, a new report from ICT research firm Africa Analysis shows.
Across the world, there is a race by mobile operators to upgrade their networks to 5G, or the fifth generation of communications services. The technology has much faster internet speeds and stability, compared to prevailing 4G and LTE connections in SA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.