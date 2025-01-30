Lesaka rebrands data analytics unit Touchsides to Kazang Insights
Unit’s base of over 10,000 POS terminals processes more than 1.5-million transactions daily
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Lesaka Technologies has rebranded its recently acquired data analytics unit Touchsides to Kazang Insights, with the aim of expanding its offering beyond the alcohol and beverage industry.
Lesaka, which largely offers fintech-based solutions and financial services, acquired Touchsides from Heineken SA for an undisclosed sum in February 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.