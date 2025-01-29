Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: DeepSeek — from stock trader to AI player

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza

29 January 2025 - 20:02
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Optimism about AI investments has powered much of the boom in US stock markets, but advanced AI capabilities might now be achievable without the massive amount of computational power, microchips and energy as previously thought. DeepSeek’s approach to building its AI model appears to be cheaper to operate than its US rivals. The AI company’s emergence comes in the midst of a tech race between the US and China, and advanced chip technology restrictions. Business Day spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day’s Business Writer, for more insight.

