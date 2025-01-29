Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Slow AI rollout, Chinese competition could weigh on Apple’s growth

Shares are down on slow iPhone demand but analysts forecast higher quarterly revenue

29 January 2025 - 14:29
by Akash Sriram and Rishi Kant
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE SEGAR
Picture: MIKE SEGAR

Apple is expected to report tepid quarterly revenue growth on Thursday as its slow rollout of AI features and tough Chinese competition weighed on iPhone demand during the crucial holiday-shopping season.

The company and its rivals, Google and Samsung, have been leaning on AI to drive sales of their devices. But Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series lacked such features at launch in September and some of its AI services, including an improved Siri, are only expected later this year in some regions.

Apple’s challenges with AI were highlighted this month when it had to pull a news summarising AI tool due to inaccurate headlines, which drew criticism from the BBC and other news outlets.

“AI is the new technology innovation, the fact that Apple’s handsets are lagging behind on capabilities is a key reason their competitive positioning has weakened and the company has lost market share,” said Jane Hepburne Scott, investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, which owns Apple shares.

Under pressure from a resurgent Huawei as well as other Chinese smartphone makers, Apple saw its share of the global smartphone market narrow to 23% in the final three months of 2024 from almost 25% a year earlier, according to IDC data. The decline was steeper in China — its third-largest market — where Apple’s share fell by 10 percentage points to 17%, the data showed.

Though the Chinese government has been offering subsidies to smartphone purchasers to boost domestic consumption, these subsidies target low- to mid-tier phones priced below $800, excluding high-end iPhones, Barclays analysts said in a note.

Worries about iPhone demand have weighed on Apple shares this year, dragging them 5% lower so far in January. Analysts expect the company to post revenue growth of 3.8% for the three months to December, Apple’s first financial quarter, according to data from LSEG. That is well below the 6.1% growth the company posted in the September quarter, which included only a few days of new iPhone sales.

Sales of iPhone are likely to tick up 1.9% in the first quarter, weaker than the 5.5% increase in the previous quarter.

Mac sales are expected to rise 2.3%, slightly faster compared with the previous three months, while iPad revenue is expected to increase by 4.2%, a slower pace than the fourth quarter.

The services business, which has in recent years outpaced growth in Apple’s devices, is expected to post an increase of 12.9% in sales.

Like other companies with a large global presence, Apple is also set to be hit by a stronger dollar. The dollar strengthened by nearly 8% in the final three months of 2024 amid expectations for trade tariffs from President Donald Trump.

“With more than 50% of sales coming from outside the Americas, the strengthening US dollar against the euro and yen in the December quarter could make it more difficult for Apple to report sales that are above consensus estimates,” said Tom Forte, senior consumer internet analyst at Maxim Group.

Reuters

China’s DeepSeek shakes up tech sector as AI race hots up

Launch of free AI model deepens sell-off in Europe, Japan tech shares
Companies
1 day ago

Retail investors pile into Nvidia stock amid sell-off

Technology shares remain vulnerable after a rout sparked by a low-cost Chinese AI model
Companies
1 day ago

European tech shares drop as Chinese AI model DeepSeek jolts markets

Start-up rolls out a free assistant that it says uses lower-cost chips and less data
Companies
2 days ago

Alibaba releases AI model it claims beats DeepSeek-V3

Unusual timing of Qwen 2.5-Max’s release points to the pressure on overseas rivals and domestic competition
Companies
1 hour ago

Intel investors want answers as search for CEO continues

Chipmaker is expected to post lower revenue on weak PC sales
Companies
1 hour ago

Google to invest $120m in AI education programmes

President of Google parent company Alphabet expecting only a small fraction of existing jobs to be displaced by AI
Companies
2 days ago

Meta to spend $65bn on AI goals, Zuckerberg says

Plan for this year comes after Trump unveiled $500bn Stargate initiative
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits ...
Companies
2.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
4.
Coronation not ruling out Eskom bailout over ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies

Related Articles

China’s DeepSeek shakes up tech sector as AI race hots up

Companies

Retail investors pile into Nvidia stock amid sell-off

Companies

HEATH MUCHENA: The AI tipping point — can we keep up with the future?

Opinion

Alibaba releases AI model it claims beats DeepSeek-V3

Companies

China’s AI disrupter DeepSeek sparks global market sell-off

Markets

MICHAEL AVERY: DeepSeek upends AI arms race

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.