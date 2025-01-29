Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft, OpenAI probe possible illicit data links to start-up DeepSeek

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, has notified the company of suspicious activity, according to Bloomberg

29 January 2025 - 20:49
by Gursimran Kaur
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Deepseek and OpenAI logos. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Deepseek and OpenAI logos. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker’s technology was obtained in an unauthorised manner by a group linked to Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reports.

Microsoft’s security researchers observed that in autumn individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek were exfiltrating a large amount of data using the OpenAI’s application programming interface (API), the report said.

OpenAI’s API is the main way that software developers and business customers buy OpenAI’s services.

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, notified the company of suspicious activity, according to the Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

Low-cost Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, an alternative to US rivals, sparked a tech stock sell-off on Monday as its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store in the US.

David Sacks, the White House’s AI and crypto tsar, told Fox News in an interview earlier that it was “possible” that DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the US.

“There’s substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI’s models,” Sacks said.

Asked for comment on the Bloomberg report, an OpenAI spokesperson echoed Sacks in a statement that noted China-based companies and others were constantly attempting to replicate the models of leading US AI companies, without specifically naming DeepSeek or any other company.

“We engage in countermeasures to protect our IP, including a careful process for which frontier capabilities to include in released models, and believe as we go forward that it is critically important that we are working closely with the US government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take US technology.”

Microsoft declined to comment, while DeepSeek could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reuters

WATCH: DeepSeek — from stock trader to AI player

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
3 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: DeepSeek upends AI arms race

Chinese start-up's model appears to outperform OpenAI’s offerings and threatens Nvidia’s reign
Opinion
1 day ago

China’s DeepSeek shakes up tech sector as AI race hots up

Launch of free AI model deepens sell-off in Europe, Japan tech shares
Companies
1 day ago

China’s AI disrupter DeepSeek sparks global market sell-off

Nvidia on track to lose more than $600bn in  market value
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits ...
Companies
2.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
4.
Coronation not ruling out Eskom bailout over ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.