Former Didata executives granted leave to appeal ‘BEE fronting’ case
Co-founder Jeremy Ord, former CEO Jason Goodall say sale of company’s HQ was legitimate and transparent
29 January 2025 - 17:17
Former Dimension Data executives accused of allegedly fraudulent dealings in how they oversaw the sale of the company’s headquarters were granted leave to appeal a judgment that invalidated the transaction.
The executives filed the application at the end of 2024 after a scathing high court ruling rolled back the R1.4bn sale of the office complex, known as The Campus, in Bryanston, Johannesburg. ..
