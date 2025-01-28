Dark Fibre Africa spends R1.2bn to keep customers happy
Remgro unit invests heavily on upgrading its network despite rebuffed Maziv-Vodacom deal
28 January 2025 - 17:28
Remgro-owned Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has spent R1.2bn on its network over the past 18 months to increase its footprint and address customer complaints about network instability.
DFA said it had invested more than R800m to upgrade its national fibre network. “This investment strengthens DFA’s position as a premium wholesale open-access connectivity provider in SA and addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet,” the company in a statement. ..
