AT&T subscriptions rise on bundled 5G, fibre plans

AT&T’s fourth-quarter wireless subscriber growth surpassed expectations on Monday, fuelled by strong demand for its discounted premium plans combining 5G mobile with high-speed fibre data services.
Shares of the company rose about 2% in premarket trading.
The US telecom giant added 482,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the holiday quarter, outpacing analysts’ estimated gains of 424,550, according to Visible Alpha.
As the pool of potential new wireless customers shrinks in the US, AT&T’s strategy of bundling high-speed fibre internet with wireless phone services has helped drive growth for the company.
Its fibre business added 307,000 new customers in the fourth quarter, higher than 226,000 additions in the previous quarter, marking its best fourth-quarter fibre net additions.
The last three months of the year are typically strong for telecom operators, driven by factors such as Black Friday promotions, trade-in deals for new iPhone launches and the gift-giving season around Christmas, all of which contribute to higher subscriber additions.
Rival Verizon reported its best quarterly wireless subscriber growth in five years on Friday with 568,000 monthly bill-paying wireless subscribers added in the fourth quarter.
AT&T expects annual adjusted profit of $1.97-$2.07 per share, excluding the contribution from its 70% stake in DirecTV, which the company is selling for $7.6bn. It was not immediately clear if the range could be compared with the estimate of $2.18 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.
AT&T said last month it expected free cash flow to be more than $18bn in 2027 and would reach more than 50-million locations with fibre by 2029.
Excluding items, it reported a profit of 54c per share, higher than analysts’ estimate of 50c per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Total revenue rose about 1% to $32.3bn compared with an estimate of $32.04bn.
AT&T began offering bill credits for network outages from January 9, part of a new initiative to attract customers in a competitive market.
AT&T subscriptions rise on bundled 5G, fibre plans
Rival Verizon reports best quarterly wireless subscriber growth in five years
Reuters
