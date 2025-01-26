Icasa approves Cell C licence transfer to Blue Label as MTN raises concerns
MTN has flagged competition concerns and called for a comprehensive evaluation of the deal
26 January 2025 - 16:15
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has approved the transfer of Cell C’s spectrum and network licences to Blue Label Telecoms.
The licences, which will remain under Cell C’s name, will now fall under the control of The Prepaid Company (TPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Label, the company said in a statement on Friday. The transaction will see Blue Label increase its stake in Cell C to 53.57%, giving it majority ownership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.