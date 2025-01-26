Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Brazil stops Tools for Humanity paying for iris scans

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s firm aims to create a global identity system through scanning people’s irises

26 January 2025 - 16:51
by Patricia Vilas Boas and Andre Romani
Picture: 123RF
Sao Paulo — Brazil’s data protection authority ruled that tech firm Tools for Humanity, cofounded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, must stop offering compensation for iris scans in the country, it said in a statement on Friday.

The ban is a preventive measure, data protection authority ANPD said, adding that it starts from Saturday and includes compensation through cryptocurrencies.

Tools for Humanity leads the World project, which aims to create a global identity system through scanning people’s irises in exchange for cryptocurrency and a digital ID.

World’s press office in Brazil said in a statement its service complies with all Brazilian laws and regulations.

The ANPD said that providing financial compensation “may interfere with the free expression of will of individuals, by influencing the decision regarding giving their biometric data.”

ANPD also ordered Tools for Humanity — which has previously faced data collection issues with authorities from other countries, including Spain and Portugal — to identify on its website who is responsible for processing the personal data.

In its statement, World said it was in touch with ANPD to ensure Brazilians could be part of the World network.

“Recent reports with inaccuracies and social media activity have resulted in false information to ANPD,” it said, without providing further details.

ANPD’s decision is related to an investigation the authority had opened last November.

Reuters

Former OpenAI technology chief targets funds for AI start-up, sources say

Mira Murati’s new venture could raise more than $100m to train proprietary models
Companies
3 months ago

A portrait of the men at the centre of the AI revolution

A timely and thought-provoking book that encourages readers to consider what AI can and should do
Life
3 months ago

OpenAI set to roll out mini reasoning AI models

Models to enhance ChatGPT capability will be launched within weeks, says CEO Sam Altman
Companies
1 week ago

Trump to announce up to $500bn AI infrastructure investment

Trump administration to partner with leading tech giants OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank
World
4 days ago
