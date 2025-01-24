PODCAST | Braintree’s push to grow Microsoft business in SA

Heath Huxtable, MD of Braintree. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Braintree’s plan to keep growing its Microsoft-focused business in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Heath Huxtable, MD of Braintree.
Braintree is a local information technology (IT) company that specialises in selling, distributing, supporting and implementing Microsoft products and solutions.
While many IT companies will distribute for multiple vendors such as Salesforce, Cisco, Oracle, SAP and others, Huxtable says working exclusively as a Microsoft partner is a strategy that has paid off.
According to Huxtable, Braintree has grown from being a R30m a year business, to R500m in 10 years. The company has gone from 20 employees to 160, and 90 customers to 2,400 customers over the same period.
The technology executive outlines how the firm has shifted from a projects-only business model to both a projects and annuity business, with 60% of business now annuity based.
Through the discussion, Huxtable walks through Braintree’s journey; the business model; decision to only service Microsoft; growth; plans for extending growth; talent management; and digital transformation.
He also talks about how does Braintree fosters long-term relationships with clients, ensuring that its technology solutions are adaptable to evolving client needs and the investment in talent to keep a high-quality standard of service.
