Nigeria has approved an increase in mobile service prices for the first time in over a decade. The hike was half of the 100% mobile providers had sought. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent for Business Day, about what this decision means for Nigerian consumers and its mobile operators.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Behind Nigeria’s 50% telecom tariff hike
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent for Business Day
