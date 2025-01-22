Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Behind Nigeria’s 50% telecom tariff hike

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent for Business Day

22 January 2025 - 19:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS
Picture: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS

Nigeria has approved an increase in mobile service prices for the first time in over a decade. The hike was half of the 100% mobile providers had sought. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent for Business Day, about what this decision means for Nigerian consumers and its mobile operators.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Inside Steinhoff’s reckless multibillion-rand ...
Companies
2.
Ericsson faces huge lawsuit in SA over Angola ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Murray & Roberts scores R250m funding boost
Companies / Industrials
4.
Access Bank and Sava digital banking platform ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Nigerian regulator authorises 50% tariff hikes ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.