PODCAST | Ericsson’s strategy for Africa telecoms sector

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Todd Ashton, vice-president and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson

22 January 2025 - 14:46
Todd Ashton. MD for Ericsson Kenya. Vice president and head of South and East Africa. IMAGE: Supplied
Ericsson’s strategy to get ahead and stay relevant in Africa’s telecoms sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Todd Ashton, vice-president and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson. 

Ericsson is a Swedish telecommunications company that provides equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Conference in Cape Town, Ashton explained the evolution of the company’s presence in Africa.

The company has a diversified presence across Africa. It customers include Mauritius-based Axian, Zimbabwe’s Econet, Kenya’s Safaricom, Orange and Airtel. 

The telecoms executive, who also serves as MD for Ericsson Kenya, said Ericsson was also bullish about the growth of mobile money in the region, working with cellphone providers such as MTN. 

Having been previously stationed in South East Asia, Aston also details learnings from that region and the place of African telecoms on the global stage. 

Through the discussion, Ashton outlines Ericsson’s presence in Africa; trends driving the sector at the moment; Ericsson’s push towards greater software platforms and products; and development in different markets. 

