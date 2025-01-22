Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Oracle shares surge after $500bn Stargate plan revealed

President Donald Trump announces joint venture to help US stay ahead of China and other rivals in global AI race

22 January 2025 - 14:01
by Medha Singh
The company logo for Oracle Corp is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US. File photo: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS
The company logo for Oracle Corp is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US. File photo: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Oracle shares jumped nearly 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump said the company would make a large investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank.

The joint venture, called Stargate, plans to invest $500-billion to help the US stay ahead of China and other rivals in the global AI race, Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

The venture plans to deploy $100-billion immediately, with the remaining investment occurring over the next four years. Construction of the project’s first data centres has already begun in Texas.

Nvidia will supply chips for the venture, pushing the chip giant’s stock up 2.4%. Other “technology partners” also gained, with Microsoft up 1.5% and Arm climbing 5.4%.

“We believe this is the start of a wave of massive AI investments to take place in the US as we expect more big tech players to make announcements over the coming weeks,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

AI consumes vast amounts of energy to drive its immense computing power, boosting the demand for specialised data centres and electricity needed to power them.

That boosted shares of nuclear power company Vistra by 4.2%. Over the past 12 months, the company’s shares have surged more than fourfold, partly due to data centres’ increasing demand for clean, sustainable energy.

Shares of AI server makers also gained, with Dell Technologies up 3.4% and Super Micro Computer rising 3.3%. Among other stocks, AI data analytics firm Palantir Technologies gained 2.1%.

Oracle shares closed 7% higher on Tuesday, boosted by reports of the joint venture.

Reuters

OpenAI set to roll out mini reasoning AI models

Models to enhance ChatGPT capability will be launched within weeks, says CEO Sam Altman
2 days ago

Perplexity AI submits bid to merge with TikTok US, source says

US search engine startup believes its chances are good
3 days ago

Germany’s auto association calls for ‘economic strength’ in face of Trump

Germany and Europe need to become more independent and competitive, says the head of Germany’s auto association
1 day ago

TikTok restoring services after Trump vows to delay ban

Trump wants the US to have a 50% ownership of the app
2 days ago
