Nigerian regulator authorises 50% tariff hikes for MTN and others
Tariffs have remained unchanged for 11 years in Nigeria
21 January 2025 - 10:56
After a six-year campaign by Nigeria’s mobile network operators, including MTN, the country’s government has approved an increase in mobile service prices for the first in over a decade.
As hinted at last week by Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, the hike tops out at half of the 100% that mobile providers had been lobbying for...
