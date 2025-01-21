Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian regulator authorises 50% tariff hikes for MTN and others

Tariffs have remained unchanged for 11 years in Nigeria

21 January 2025 - 10:56
by Mudiwa Gavaza

After a six-year campaign by Nigeria’s mobile network operators, including MTN, the country’s government has approved an increase in mobile service prices for the first in over a decade.

As hinted at last week by Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, the hike tops out at half of the 100% that mobile providers had been lobbying for...

