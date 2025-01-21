Ericsson faces huge lawsuit in SA over Angola ‘off-the-books’ dealings
21 January 2025 - 05:00
Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson is facing a multimillion-rand lawsuit in SA over its business dealings in Angola in a case that might attract the attention of US authorities who have been on the group’s case.
Moroccan national Mehdi Bencherki has accused the company of doing an off-the-books deal with him to recoup $200m of the its money, held by the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), and win clients in that country on behalf of Ericsson. US authorities fined the company billions of rand for similar conduct in other jurisdictions...
