US treasury department sanctions Chinese company over telecom hack

Spying campaign described by some lawmakers as the worst telecom hack in US history

19 January 2025 - 13:57
by Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF

Washington — The US treasury department on Friday imposed sanctions on alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co, accusing both of being involved in a series of hacks against US telecom companies.

The intrusions, known under the name Salt Typhoon, have allegedly exposed a huge swathe of Americans’ call logs to Chinese spies and rattled the US intelligence community.

In some cases, hackers are alleged to have intercepted conversations, including between prominent US politicians and government officials. Some lawmakers have described them as the worst telecom hacks in US history.

In a statement, the treasury described Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co as a hacking company with strong ties to China’s ministry of state security, an intelligence agency.

It said that Yin Kecheng was based in Shanghai, had worked as a hacker for more than a decade, and also had ties to the MSS. It further alleged he was tied to the recent breach at the US treasury.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Yin Kecheng or Sichuan Juxinhe. China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing routinely denies responsibility for cyber-espionage campaigns.

Reuters

