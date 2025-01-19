Washington — The US treasury department on Friday imposed sanctions on alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co, accusing both of being involved in a series of hacks against US telecom companies.
The intrusions, known under the name Salt Typhoon, have allegedly exposed a huge swathe of Americans’ call logs to Chinese spies and rattled the US intelligence community.
In some cases, hackers are alleged to have intercepted conversations, including between prominent US politicians and government officials. Some lawmakers have described them as the worst telecom hacks in US history.
In a statement, the treasury described Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co as a hacking company with strong ties to China’s ministry of state security, an intelligence agency.
It said that Yin Kecheng was based in Shanghai, had worked as a hacker for more than a decade, and also had ties to the MSS. It further alleged he was tied to the recent breach at the US treasury.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Yin Kecheng or Sichuan Juxinhe. China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing routinely denies responsibility for cyber-espionage campaigns.
US treasury department sanctions Chinese company over telecom hack
Spying campaign described by some lawmakers as the worst telecom hack in US history
Washington — The US treasury department on Friday imposed sanctions on alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co, accusing both of being involved in a series of hacks against US telecom companies.
The intrusions, known under the name Salt Typhoon, have allegedly exposed a huge swathe of Americans’ call logs to Chinese spies and rattled the US intelligence community.
In some cases, hackers are alleged to have intercepted conversations, including between prominent US politicians and government officials. Some lawmakers have described them as the worst telecom hacks in US history.
In a statement, the treasury described Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co as a hacking company with strong ties to China’s ministry of state security, an intelligence agency.
It said that Yin Kecheng was based in Shanghai, had worked as a hacker for more than a decade, and also had ties to the MSS. It further alleged he was tied to the recent breach at the US treasury.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Yin Kecheng or Sichuan Juxinhe. China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing routinely denies responsibility for cyber-espionage campaigns.
Reuters
Perplexity AI submits bid to merge with TikTok US, source says
Blue Origin’s New Glenn in maiden launch, but booster landing fails
Foxconn beats estimates with record fourth-quarter revenue on AI demand
Nvidia unveils robot training tech, new gaming chips and Toyota deal
Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Perplexity AI submits bid to merge with TikTok US, source says
Blue Origin’s New Glenn in maiden launch, but booster landing fails
LGBTQ+ creators brace for changes to Meta’s community standards
Vodacom and France’s Orange set up joint venture for rural connectivity in the ...
Meta ends diversity programme as Amazon aims to scrap scheme
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.