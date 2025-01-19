Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Perplexity AI submits bid to merge with TikTok US, source says

US search engine startup, which has submitted a bid to parent company ByteDance, believes its chances are good

19 January 2025 - 13:29
by Agency Staff
TikTok logo is pictured on the US headquarters of the social media company in Culver City, California, US. File photo: FRED GREAVES/REUTERS
US search engine startup Perplexity AI submitted a bid on Saturday to TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance for Perplexity to merge with TikTok US, a source familiar with the company’s plans told Reuters.

TikTok faces a US ban starting on Sunday if it does not cut ties with ByteDance, although President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he would likely give the short-video social-media platform a 90-day reprieve on Monday.

CNBC first reported the offer.

Perplexity would merge with TikTok US and create a new entity by combining the merged company with New Capital Partners, the person said.

The new structure proposed by Perplexity would allow for most of ByteDance’s existing investors to retain their equity stakes and would bring more video to Perplexity, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment. New Capital Partners could not be immediately reached.

Perplexity AI believes its bid may succeed since the proposal is a merger rather than a sale, the person said.

Perplexity AI’s search tools enable users to get fast answers to questions, with sources and citations. It is powered by large language models that can sum up and generate information, from OpenAI to Meta Platforms’ open-source model Llama.

TikTok, which has captivated nearly half of all Americans, powered small businesses and shaped online culture, said on Friday it will go dark in the US on Sunday unless President Joe Biden’s administration provides assurances to companies such as Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

US pulls plug on TikTok

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok
12 hours ago

China reportedly mulling sale of TikTok US to Musk

Beijing prefers that TikTok remains under the control of parent Bytedance, Bloomberg News says
5 days ago

LGBTQ+ creators brace for changes to Meta’s community standards

Critics say the move by CEO Mark Zuckerberg is designed to appeal to Donald Trump
4 days ago

From Tencent to nine cents: is it time to buy Naspers/Prosus?

The US’s designation of Tencent as a military company serves as a further reminder of China business risks — but also opportunity
3 days ago

TikTok’s court fate divides Trump and fellow Republicans

While the president-elect has asked the Supreme Court to block a looming US ban on the app many of his allies have urged the opposite
1 week ago
