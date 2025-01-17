Nigerian authorities set to allow tariff hikes for MTN and others
The tariff increase is set to be about half of the 100% that mobile providers are lobbying for
17 January 2025 - 12:55
Nigerian telecom operators, including MTN, will soon get some relief as the country’s government gears up to allow an increase in mobile service prices after a six-year campaign by the industry.
However, the tariff increase is set to be about half of the 100% that mobile providers are lobbying for...
