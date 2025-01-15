Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Karooooo has reported a 21% rise in earnings for the third quarter. Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with the company’s CEO Zak Calisto.
WATCH: Karooooo grows third-quarter earnings
Business Day TV speaks with Zak Calisto, CEO of Karooooo
