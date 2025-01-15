Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Karooooo grows third-quarter earnings

Business Day TV speaks with Zak Calisto, CEO of Karooooo

15 January 2025 - 18:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Karooooo has reported a 21% rise in earnings for the third quarter. Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with the company’s CEO Zak Calisto.

Karooooo targets dominance of Southeast Asia

Region remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity says CEO
Companies
12 hours ago

Karooooo: time for a breather?

After a dazzling run this year, the stock seems to be taking a break and could be stuck sideways for a while — especially if cost pressures continue
Investors Monthly
1 month ago

Netstar sees plenty of tracking opportunities in Southeast Asia

Altron unit to take country-specific approach after reporting 21% jump in subscribers
Companies
2 months ago

Altron shares continue upward trajectory

With its share up more than 80% since the start of the year, investors are bullish about the company's strategy
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Acting Murray & Roberts chair resigns after six ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Libyan sovereign wealth fund fights for control ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One stays put as BlackRock ditches climate ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mining firms an attractive investment this year, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Karooooo targets dominance of Southeast Asia

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Karooooo: time for a breather?

Investors Monthly

Netstar sees plenty of tracking opportunities in Southeast Asia

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron shares continue upward trajectory

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Karooooo revises guidance upwards

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.