Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Improved outlook set to boost telecom providers

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza

15 January 2025 - 19:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Vodacom and Orange have decided that a joint venture is the way forward in the DRC. Picture: 123RF/KANTVER
Vodacom and Orange have decided that a joint venture is the way forward in the DRC. Picture: 123RF/KANTVER

Is the telecom sector in for a better year in 2025? Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza to find out.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Acting Murray & Roberts chair resigns after six ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Libyan sovereign wealth fund fights for control ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One stays put as BlackRock ditches climate ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mining firms an attractive investment this year, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.